Pune: 135 Covid-19 cases reported in dist; active tally at 686

With news 135 COVID-19 cases in Pune district, the active COVID-19 tally reached 686 on Monday. The state of Maharashtra also reported 5,549 active cases on the same day.





In Pune, the Municipal Corporation reported 56 new cases, while the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 45 new cases.

Maharashtra sees 722 COVID-19 cases, three fatalities

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 722 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 81,62,842 and the death toll to 1,48,507, the state health department said.

The fresh cases rose thrice compared to Monday when 226 infections were recorded in the state. No COVID-19 fatality was recorded a day before.

The active tally of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 5,549.

At 328, the Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Tuesday, followed by 161 in Pune Circle, 160 in Nagpur circle, 24 in Latur circle, 23 in Kolhapur circle, 14 in Nashik circle, 11 in Akola circle and single case in Aurangabad circle, the health department bulletin said.

Nagpur, Latur and Mumbai circles reported a single fatality each, it stated.