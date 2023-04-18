Pune: 120 COVID-19 cases reported in dist

Pune: 747 active COVID-19 cases in district; 4587 in state |

With 120 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday active tally of the Pune district reached to 764. The active tally was at 764 on Monday.

Pune comes under the districts with high active cases along with Mumbai (1,677 cases) Thane (1,003 cases) and Nagpur (876 cases).

The area under the Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 50 COVID-19 cases today while the area under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 29 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 949 COVID-19 cases and six deaths, a health official said.

It took the tally to 81,57,293 and the toll to 1,48,485, he added.