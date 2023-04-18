 Pune: 120 COVID-19 cases reported in dist
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 120 COVID-19 cases reported in dist

Pune: 120 COVID-19 cases reported in dist

Pune comes under the districts with high active cases along with Mumbai (1,677 cases) Thane (1,003 cases) and Nagpur (876 cases).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 747 active COVID-19 cases in district; 4587 in state |

With 120 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday active tally of the Pune district reached to 764. The active tally was at 764 on Monday.

Pune comes under the districts with high active cases along with Mumbai (1,677 cases) Thane (1,003 cases) and Nagpur (876 cases).

The area under the Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 50 COVID-19 cases today while the area under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 29 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 949 COVID-19 cases and six deaths, a health official said.

It took the tally to 81,57,293 and the toll to 1,48,485, he added.

Read Also
Pune: Awfis, WeWork India to change co-working space scenario to city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 120 COVID-19 cases reported in dist

Pune: 120 COVID-19 cases reported in dist

BBPPL Road Project: Supriya Sule meets activists at Vetal Tekadi; pitches for environmental balance...

BBPPL Road Project: Supriya Sule meets activists at Vetal Tekadi; pitches for environmental balance...

Pune: Cyber Security lecture at Military Institute of Technology

Pune: Cyber Security lecture at Military Institute of Technology

Pune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya

Pune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya

Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow

Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow