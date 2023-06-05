Pune: 1 Killed, 3 Injured After Seating Structure Collapses During Bullock-Cart Race |

A 46-year-old man was killed and three others injured when an iron seating structure meant for spectators collapsed during a bullock-cart race amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near Loni Kalbhor area, on the outskirts of Pune city, an official said.

The race was organised around 4.30 pm and an iron structure was put up for spectators to sit and watch the event.

As rains with strong gusts of wind hit the area, a part of the structure slid in the soil and collapsed, trapping four persons under it, the official said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, where one of the victims identified as Balasaheb Koli died, he sai