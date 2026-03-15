Punawale Traffic & Dust Woes: Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge Conducts Spot Inspection At Busy Junctions | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Mayor Ravi Landge conducted an on-site inspection at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Punawale to review the ongoing traffic congestion and dust problems affecting residents in the area.

The junction, located on the bustling Katraj Dehu Road Bypass section of the Mumbai–Bengaluru National Highway Number Four, has been witnessing heavy traffic due to rapid urban development in Punawale over the past few years.

During the visit, Mayor Landge assessed the reasons behind the frequent traffic bottlenecks and instructed officials to take immediate steps to improve the situation.

Officials noted that the junction experiences severe congestion during morning and evening peak hours. Ongoing construction work in the area, movement of heavy vehicles and road dust have also been causing inconvenience to residents.

Taking note of the complaints, Mayor Landge directed officials to ensure regular water spraying to control dust and maintain road cleanliness around the junction. He also instructed the administration to implement better traffic management measures, improve signal coordination and explore alternative routes to ease pressure on the main square.

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Dust-Free Pimpri-Chinchwad Campaign

During the visit, the mayor also attended an awareness meeting related to the “Dust-Free Pimpri-Chinchwad” campaign at 7 Plumeria Drive Society. He appealed to citizens, housing societies, builders and commercial establishments to actively participate in the initiative.

Landge said that while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is implementing several measures to control dust, public participation is essential to make the campaign successful.

Residents present at the meeting suggested regular water spraying on roads, stricter enforcement of dust-control measures at construction sites and stronger road cleaning drives. They also called for continuous awareness campaigns.

NHAI & PCMC To Find A Permanent Solution

Responding to the suggestions, the mayor said the civic body is already using mechanical sweeping on major roads, managing debris and enforcing cleanliness rules at public places.

“Various efforts are being made to make Punawale and the entire city dust-free. To find a permanent solution, a joint meeting between the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be held soon to finalise necessary measures. With the cooperation of citizens, we are committed to making Pimpri-Chinchwad clean, beautiful and dust-free,” Landge said.