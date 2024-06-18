Proper Planning For Overall Development Will Be Done In Beed: Dhananjay Munde |

Beed District Guardian Minister Dhananjay Munde emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of all the people’s representatives and the administration to accomplish the overall development of the district. Therefore, the available funds of the District Planning Committee (DPC) will be planned appropriately.

DPC meet chaired

The DPC meeting, chaired by Munde, was held at the district collectorate on Monday. The expenditure for the financial year 2023-24 was sanctioned unanimously. Munde congratulated the administrative officers and the people’s representatives for utilizing all the available funds before the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Funds of ₹545.49 crore have been sanctioned for the year 2024-25, with ₹414 crore allocated for general schemes, ₹129 crore for SC category schemes, and ₹2.49 crore for ST category schemes. The planning of the expenditure was conducted during the meeting, and the authority to make the planning was unanimously given to Guardian Minister Munde. The resolution in this regard was tabled by MLA Prakash Salunke and seconded by the rest of the people’s representatives.

MP Rajni Patil, MP Bajrang Sonawane, Prakash Solanke, Surensh Dhas, Balasaheb Ajbe, Sandeep Kshirsagar, District Collector Deepa Mudhol Munde, SP Nandkumar Thakur, and heads of various departments were present.

Lastly, Munde appealed to the people’s representatives, warning that some anti-social elements are trying to hamper the communal harmony in the district. He urged everyone to take the initiative to create awareness about this issue and directed the police administration to take strict action against those spreading rumors on social media.