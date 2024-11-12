Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya Honored at 7th Industry-Academia Conclave, Recognized as ‘Exemplary Higher Education Evangelist’ |

Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Chairman of the Suryadatta Education Foundation, was invited as an esteemed panel member at the 7th Industry-Academia Integration Conclave-2024, organized by the Federation for World Academics (FWA) in partnership with Education Post News (EPN). The event took place at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.

The 7th Industry-Academia Annual Conclave 2024, with the theme "Employment & Employability: Ascending the Curve," focused on addressing key challenges in enhancing employability in India. The conclave brought together over 200 prominent leaders from academia, industry, and entrepreneurship to discuss innovative solutions to boost employability and equip the youth for the future workforce.

The event was inaugurated by the distinguished Chief Guest, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and Chairman of NAAC and NBA. In his keynote address, Prof. Sahasrabudhe highlighted the importance of leveraging India’s demographic dividend, stressing that the nation’s vast youth population offers an unparalleled opportunity to drive economic growth and employability. He called on stakeholders to align their efforts to create a skilled and future-ready workforce.

Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya participated in the panel discussion on ‘Leveraging India’s Demographic Dividend: Present and Future Outlook’, alongside other panellists: Prof. VSK Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Malla Reddy University, Hyderabad; Prof. Vandana Mishra Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor, D Y Patil Deemed-to-be University, Navi Mumbai; Prof. Muddu Vinay, Vice Chancellor, IFHE Bangalore; Prof. Raman Kr. Jha, Vice Chancellor, ICFAI University, Jharkhand; and Prof. Shamsher, Vice Chancellor, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Chordiya emphasized that India’s demographic advantage, with nearly 50% of its population under the age of 25, presents tremendous potential for economic growth. He highlighted that this youthful, dynamic workforce could drive productivity, consumption, and global competitiveness if strategically harnessed.

Prof. Dr. Chordiya further noted that India’s rise as a global leader is intricately linked to its ability to integrate technology, economic growth, and spiritual values rooted in Hindu Dharma. He stressed that technological innovation, when combined with a culture of creativity and curiosity, could help India lead in global markets.

Prof. Dr. Chordiya referred to the ancient Sanskrit saying, "Dharmasya Moolam Arthah" (Economy is the Strength), emphasizing that a resilient economy, grounded in moral values, is essential for societal stability. He advocated for aligning India’s economic growth with principles of ethical business practices and social responsibility. He also stressed that prosperity should be generated through collective action and shared resources, fostering inclusive growth.

Prof. Dr. Sanjay Chordiya concluded that India’s potential to lead in the 21st century lies in its ability to integrate technological advancement, economic strength, and spiritual values. By tapping into its youthful demographic, fostering innovation, and promoting ethical growth, India can emerge as a global leader, contributing to a prosperous and harmonious world. Through unity, collaboration, and shared values, India is poised to shape the future of the global economy.

Professor Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya is a globally renowned educationist, global coach, industry and management professional, visionary, and philanthropist. He is dedicated to delivering quality education at affordable fees for the holistic development of all societal strata, aiming for peace and harmony through an enlightening, hygienic academic environment from Kindergarten to Postgraduate & Research levels. His vision, dedication, and relentless efforts have facilitated the growth of SEF into the Suryadatta Group of Institutions (SGI). Suryadatta is an educational conglomerate of 25+ recognized academic institutions comprising K-12 schools, junior colleges, and higher education institutions offering UG & PG courses.

The Conclave also included the presentation of special awards, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the fields of education and industry. These awards celebrated innovation, leadership, and dedication to shaping a brighter, more employable future for India’s workforce.

In recognition of Professor Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya’s rich experience of more than 20 years in industry and 30+ years in education, along with his outstanding professional achievements and contributions to nation-building, he was conferred with the ‘Exemplary Higher Education Evangelist’ award at the hands of Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and Chairman of NAAC and NBA.