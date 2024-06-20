Preparations Begin for Nashik Division Teachers Constituency Voting |

The voting for the Nashik Division Teachers Constituency of the Maharashtra legislative council is scheduled for June 26, and the district administration has commenced preparations. There are a total of 29 polling stations across the district, with ten located within the city. Training for the polling staff will be held at 11am at the collector's office.

With 25,302 registered voters in the teachers' constituency of Nashik district, the voting process will take place at 29 centres. Each of the following locations will have one polling station: Deola, Nandgaon, Chandwad, Dindori, Peth, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, and Sinnar, Baglan, Yeola, and Niphad will each have two polling stations.

The plan includes three polling stations in Malegaon city and two in rural areas, while Nashik city and its surrounding areas will have ten polling stations. Each polling station will be staffed by six personnel, including one centre president, three employees, one micro-inspector, and one constable, making a total of 174 employees appointed for the task. Additionally, a flying squad will be on standby to ensure smooth conduct of the voting process.

The biennial elections to the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik teachers and Konkan Graduates constituencies in the upper house of the state legislature are scheduled on June 26 and results will be declared on July 1.

The polls became necessary as the terms of sitting members are expiring in July.

The Nashik Teachers constituency has 21 candidates, including Sandeep Gulve of the Shiv Sena (UBT), independent nominee Vivek Kolhe and Shiv Sena nominee Kishor Darade.

The constituency has 46,503 male voters and 22,865 female, taking the total number of eligible electors to 69,368.