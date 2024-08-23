Popular X Account 'Pune City Watch' Announces Shutdown, Cites Lack Of Response From Authorities | X/@punecitywatch

Pune City Watch, a popular X (formerly Twitter) account known for highlighting various issues in the city, including traffic congestion and waterlogging, has announced its shutdown due to a lack of response from authorities.

"Last post/thread before we sign off on this handle. Reporting different Pune civic issues can no longer be fulfilled because @CPPuneCity, @PuneCityPolice, @PuneCityTraffic, @PMCPune, @SidShirole, @mohol_murlidhar, and even @mieknathshinde won't act or even reply to this handle," the post read.

Last post/thread before we sign off on this handle. Reporting different Pune civic issues can no longer be fulfilled bcos @CPPuneCity @PuneCityPolice @PuneCityTraffic @PMCPune @SidShirole @mohol_murlidhar and even @mieknathshinde won't act or even reply to this handle. — Pune City Watch (@punecitywatch) August 22, 2024

Thank you to all the Punekars who would DM me issues and photos from all over Pune to be highlighted on this platform. Thank you to those who would tag me hoping for a retweet. We tried our best. Being anonymous allowed us to voice issues most would shy away from. — Pune City Watch (@punecitywatch) August 22, 2024

Punekars, continue the good work. Active participation by citizens is what makes a democracy work. It's what makes Pune - Pune! Holding your gov and elected representatives accountable is our civic duty. Wear the badge of being called an "activists" proudly! Adios! — Pune City Watch (@punecitywatch) August 22, 2024

"We have known for a while that these handles have muted or ignored our messages. They do that when it doesn't suit them. But the hope was that amplifying a civic issue would force them to act. But that has not happened. Their skin is too thick for this anonymous profile," it added.

Pune City Watch thanked all Punekars for sharing their concerns in order to highlight them on the microblogging site.

Read Also Pune News: Former PMC Corporator Rajashree Kale Hits RTI Activist Paresh Gurav With Sandal

"Thank you to all the Punekars who would DM me issues and photos from all over Pune to be highlighted on this platform. Thank you to those who would tag me hoping for a retweet. We tried our best. Being anonymous allowed us to voice issues most would shy away from," read the post.

"But it also meant we couldn't follow up on the issues when we were asked to call a number (and were then threatened when we called). There are many good groups and proud activists in Pune who have taken up causes for this city; we will join them in an individual capacity," it added.

"Punekars, continue the good work. Active participation by citizens is what makes a democracy work. It's what makes Pune - Pune! Holding your government and elected representatives accountable is our civic duty. Wear the badge of being called an 'activist' proudly! Adios!" the post further read.

Meanwhile, X users urged Pune City Watch not to shut down the handle.

"You can’t give up because they won’t respond; we gotta do what we have to do," commented one user. "How will giving up help? You gotta keep at it, and we will bring the change together," wrote another.

Check out the reactions below:

You can’t give up because they won’t respond, we gotta do what we have to do. — ameet singh (@ameetgsingh) August 22, 2024

How will giving up help? You gotta keep at it and we will bring the change together — 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗹 (@thedarkrebel) August 22, 2024

Please don't stop. — Dr. Chinmay Deshpande,MD (@TheRollingPsych) August 22, 2024

Please don’t quit. We need to get work done. There’s no other option — Nik (@InspireeMilions) August 22, 2024