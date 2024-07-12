Political Maneuvering Begins in Hingoli as Assembly Elections Approach

Got inked for the country today. Casted my vote, my right. |

The fervour of Lok Sabha election has diminished and the Maharashtra legislative assembly polls are likely to be held in October – November. As very less time has left for the assembly election, various political parties in the Hingoli district have started making their strategies for the upcoming and important election.

Many potential aspirants including the former and the amateurs have started using their influence and power to gain the tickets of the favoured political parties for them. Their supporters have started canvassing for them as the future MLAs on social media as well.

There are three assembly constituencies in the Hingoli district, and almost all the political parties are trying to give opportunities to the new faces. Hence, the sitting and the former MLAs are worried about it.

Assembly seats in Hingoli district

The Hingoli assembly seat presently is with BJP and the MLA is Tanaji Mutkule. It is being said that there is less possibility that Mutkule can get the candidature for Hingoli constituency this time. In 2019, he defeated three-time Congress MLA Bhaurao Goregaonkar and established BJP’s supremacy in the district.

He is willing to contest Hingoli constituency once again. Hence, he has already started enhancing the public contacts in the district. Moreover, Goregaonkar has once again started the preparations for contesting the election. After the success in the Lok Sabha elections, the confidence of the Congress has increased all over the state. Along with Goregaonkar, the names of Prakash Thorat and Sudhirappa Saraf are also in the fray. The names of NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief Sandesh Deshmukh and Shiv Sena’s Ram Kadam area are also in the discussions.

In Vasmat constituency, Shiv Sena’s former MLA Jaiprakash Mundada, Congress’ Dr M R Kyatamwar, NCP sitting MLA Raju Navghare, NCP (Sharad Pawar) Jaiprakash Dangegaonkar’s name are on the top of the list.

In Kamalnuri constituency, the sitting MLA is Shiv Sena’s Santosh Bangar and he will contest from the constituency once again. Similarly, the names of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Gopu Patil, former MLA Dr Santosh Tarfe, Ajeet Magar, Balasaheb Magar, BJP’s Ramrao Wadkute, former MLA Gajanan Ghuge, Shivaji Mane, Dr Satish Pachpute, Dilip Desai and others are coming to the fore.