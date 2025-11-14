Police Place Protesters Under House Arrest During CM's Nashik Visit |

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had arrived in Nashik on Thursday (November 13) to lay the foundation stone of various development works of Simhastha Kumbh Mela and inaugurate the new building of the Zilla Parishad. As there was a possibility of agitation on various issues during this visit, the city police remained alert and issued prohibitory notices to some protesters and placed them under house arrest.

Police took in custody Raju Desale, Vasant Ekbote, Talha Sheikh, Kaivalya Chandratre, Deepak Doke and former corporator Rahul Dive, who were agitating over the decision to demolish the BD Bhalekar School and the STP plant issue in Takli. All of them were placed under house arrest with police guard outside their homes. Apart from this, some protesters were being kept under close watch.

Tight security was maintained at the meeting venue at Thakkar Maidan on Trimbak Road. Plainclothes city crime branch officers and officials were deployed. Two days before the visit, instructions were given to close stalls and small shops on Ramkund Path Marg. Due to this, many small and big businessmen in Godaghat had to suffer financial losses. Businessmen expressed their displeasure over the excessive police security.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with ministers, MPs and MLAs, were present at the programs. The police had taken special precautions to ensure that no untoward incident took place during the visit.