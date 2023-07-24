Police Megacity Housing Project In Pune: Govt To Order Forensic Audit |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly that a forensic audit will be conducted to investigate the construction delay of the Police Megacity Housing Project in Pune, intended for ex-police officers and employees.

The ambitious housing project was initiated in 2009 with the aim of providing homes to policemen from all over Maharashtra. However, it has faced prolonged delays, leading to mounting concerns and grievances from the intended beneficiaries.

As part of the investigation, the forensic audit will thoroughly examine the dealings between the builders and the office-bearers of the institution responsible for the project.