 Police Megacity Housing Project In Pune: Govt To Order Forensic Audit
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePolice Megacity Housing Project In Pune: Govt To Order Forensic Audit

Police Megacity Housing Project In Pune: Govt To Order Forensic Audit

The ambitious housing project was initiated in 2009 with the aim of providing homes to policemen from all over Maharashtra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
Police Megacity Housing Project In Pune: Govt To Order Forensic Audit |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly that a forensic audit will be conducted to investigate the construction delay of the Police Megacity Housing Project in Pune, intended for ex-police officers and employees.

The ambitious housing project was initiated in 2009 with the aim of providing homes to policemen from all over Maharashtra. However, it has faced prolonged delays, leading to mounting concerns and grievances from the intended beneficiaries.

As part of the investigation, the forensic audit will thoroughly examine the dealings between the builders and the office-bearers of the institution responsible for the project.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Megacity Housing Project In Pune: Govt To Order Forensic Audit

Police Megacity Housing Project In Pune: Govt To Order Forensic Audit

Pune Prepares To Honor PM Narendra Modi With 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award' On August 1

Pune Prepares To Honor PM Narendra Modi With 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award' On August 1

Pune: RSS Ideologue Madan Das Devi's Last Rites On Tuesday

Pune: RSS Ideologue Madan Das Devi's Last Rites On Tuesday

Pune Tragedy: Senior Amravati Police Personnel Shoots Wife, Nephew; Dies By Suicide Later

Pune Tragedy: Senior Amravati Police Personnel Shoots Wife, Nephew; Dies By Suicide Later

Pune: PMPML Takes Tough Action; Suspends 36, Notices Issued To 142 Employees

Pune: PMPML Takes Tough Action; Suspends 36, Notices Issued To 142 Employees