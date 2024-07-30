 Police Constable Attacked With Koyta In Satara; 4, Including 2 Minors, Nabbed
Police Constable Attacked With Koyta In Satara; 4, Including 2 Minors, Nabbed

The police are further investigating the case to determine whether the accused had consumed alcohol at the time of the attack

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Police Constable Attacked With Koyta In Satara; 4, Including 2 Minors, Nabbed | Representative Image

Four youths, including two minors, were nabbed for attacking a police constable with a koyta (machete) near Satara bus station on Saturday.

According to the information received, four youths were seen causing a disturbance at the gate of Satara bus station on Saturday night. Seeing this, police constable Datta Pawar, who was on duty, dismissed the youths. They became angry and returned on a two-wheeler, attacking constable Pawar with a koyta, injuring his arms.

The police immediately rushed to the spot, and a case was registered against the four youths at the Satara city police station late on Saturday night. Two of them were detained and arrested. However, as the other two are minors, they have been sent to a juvenile correctional facility. The arrested youths have been identified as Abhishek alias Somya Ganesh Aware and Mayur Pawar.

After the attack, nearby rickshaw drivers, vendors, and passengers rushed to the scene. They admitted police constable Pawar to a nearby private hospital, where he received stitches. His condition is now stable, according to the police.

The police are further investigating the case to determine whether the accused had consumed alcohol at the time of the attack.

