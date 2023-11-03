PMRDA Receives ₹410 Crore From Centre For Pune Metro Line 3: Here's All You Need To Know |

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has secured the first tranche of ₹410 crore from the Centre for the development of the Pune Metro Line 3 project. This project will connect Maan-Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Rahul Mahiwal, the Commissioner of PMRDA, expressed, "With the timely receipt of the first tranche from the Central government, no further financial difficulties remain, and the project will proceed according to the schedule."

In 2018, the State government approved the project's execution on a PPP model. Subsequently, the consortium of TRIL Urban Transport Pvt Ltd and Siemens Project Ventures, operating under the name Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, was tasked with developing the route using the ‘Design-Build-Operate-Finance-Transfer’ model. The agreement for this project was inked on September 21, 2019, with operations set to commence by March 2023.

Currently, approximately 45% of the project work has been completed.

Pune Metro Line 3 will provide a significantly faster commute, covering 23.3 km in under 40 minutes, connecting Mann metro depot through Hinjewadi Park to Civil Court in Shivajinagar. This is a substantial time savings compared to the over an hour it takes by road.

The project incorporates 23 stations along the way, linking key areas such as Baner Road, Balewadi, Aundh, and Pune University. The Civil Court interchange station will be connected with a skywalk, enabling passengers to easily switch to the Metro route from Vanaz to Ramwadi and from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate.

Project Details:

Length: 23.203 km

Type: Elevated

Depot: Maan Village (20 hectares)

Number of Stations: 23

Station Names: Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjewadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, R.B.I., Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court

