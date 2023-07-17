PMPML's 'Pravasi Divas': 37 Complaints, 14 Feedback Notes From Punekars |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has introduced the 'Pravasi Divas' initiative to gather complaints and feedback from commuters, with the goal of enhancing public transportation services in the city.

During the inaugural 'Pravasi Divas' held at all depots on Friday, PMPML received 37 complaints and 14 feedback notes from citizens. To facilitate this process, a designated officer has been assigned to each depot to collect and address the concerns raised by commuters.

'Pravasi Divas' is scheduled to occur on the second and fourth Fridays of every month, from 3 pm to 5 pm, enabling individuals to provide their complaints or feedback directly at the depots. In cases where commuters are unable to attend during these hours, they are encouraged to visit the PMPML headquarters at Swargate at any convenient time.

Read Also Pune Farmer Earns ₹2.8 Crore Selling Tomatoes Amid Price Rise

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)