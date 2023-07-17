 PMPML's 'Pravasi Divas': 37 Complaints, 14 Feedback Notes From Punekars
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePMPML's 'Pravasi Divas': 37 Complaints, 14 Feedback Notes From Punekars

PMPML's 'Pravasi Divas': 37 Complaints, 14 Feedback Notes From Punekars

To facilitate this process, a designated officer has been assigned to each depot to collect and address the concerns raised by commuters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
PMPML's 'Pravasi Divas': 37 Complaints, 14 Feedback Notes From Punekars |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has introduced the 'Pravasi Divas' initiative to gather complaints and feedback from commuters, with the goal of enhancing public transportation services in the city.

During the inaugural 'Pravasi Divas' held at all depots on Friday, PMPML received 37 complaints and 14 feedback notes from citizens. To facilitate this process, a designated officer has been assigned to each depot to collect and address the concerns raised by commuters.

'Pravasi Divas' is scheduled to occur on the second and fourth Fridays of every month, from 3 pm to 5 pm, enabling individuals to provide their complaints or feedback directly at the depots. In cases where commuters are unable to attend during these hours, they are encouraged to visit the PMPML headquarters at Swargate at any convenient time.

Read Also
Pune Farmer Earns ₹2.8 Crore Selling Tomatoes Amid Price Rise
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Around Examination Centers In District For Class 10th And 12th...

Pune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Around Examination Centers In District For Class 10th And 12th...

PMPML's 'Pravasi Divas': 37 Complaints, 14 Feedback Notes From Punekars

PMPML's 'Pravasi Divas': 37 Complaints, 14 Feedback Notes From Punekars

Pune News: Fed Up With Drunks & Litter, Bavdhan Residents Seek Police, Civic Attention

Pune News: Fed Up With Drunks & Litter, Bavdhan Residents Seek Police, Civic Attention

Pune: Renowned Mathematician Mangala Jayant Narlikar Passes Away At 80

Pune: Renowned Mathematician Mangala Jayant Narlikar Passes Away At 80

WATCH: Cycle Set On Fire At NCP Leader Rohit Pawar's PR Office In Pune, Police Launch Probe

WATCH: Cycle Set On Fire At NCP Leader Rohit Pawar's PR Office In Pune, Police Launch Probe