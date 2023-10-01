PMPML Introduces UPI Payment: A Cashless Commute Begins At Kothrud Depot |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) launched its UPI payment option for fare tickets at the Kothrud depot on Sunday, October 1.

In an official statement, the PMPML administration announced, "Loose change will no longer be required for ticket purchases." District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil inaugurated the PMPML's cashless payment facility at the Kothrud depot at noon on Sunday.

In response to increased demand from commuters, PMPML has successfully integrated a QR-based payment system into all ticketing machines. This development is expected to reduce the workload of conductors and streamline cash transactions, as funds will be directly deposited into banks. Additionally, PMPML plans to introduce bus tracking via mobile apps and mobile ticketing soon, aligning with the Digital India initiative.

PMPML initiated e-ticketing services through e-ticket machines in 2015; however, the implementation of digital payment was pending until now. Following a trial run at the Baner depot from September 16 to September 30, all technical aspects have been resolved.

PMPML has encouraged citizens to easily purchase bus tickets through online payments by scanning the QR codes on the conductor's ticketing machine.

Easy steps for cashless bus tickets

Ask the conductor for a QR code.

Scan the QR code using your smartphone.

Complete the payment through your UPI app.

Collect your bus ticket from the conductor.

