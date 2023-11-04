PM Modi's Objectionable Graffiti At Pune University: Case Registered Against Unidentified Person; Here's All You Need To Know |

A case was registered on Friday under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 500 (defamation) against an unidentified person for an objectionable graffiti of Prime Minister Narendra Modi found on the walls of hostel no 8 at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), according to an official from the Chaturshringi police station.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma stated, "An unidentified person was booked for painting objectionable content against the prime minister. We are probing the matter."

This incident followed a brawl during a protest held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the SPPU over the graffiti, in which four students from a Left-wing outfit were injured.

The altercation occurred on Friday afternoon near the university's main building, which houses its administrative office.

"In response to the objectionable graffiti, hundreds of BJP supporters staged a protest at the university. However, the protest turned violent when four students from a Left-wing outfit visited the protest site," a police official said.

A brawl ensued during the protest, leading to injuries for the four students affiliated with the New Socialist Alternative group. They were later detained by the police and released in the evening.

A video of the incident circulated on social media showed the four students carrying their organisation's flags at the BJP's protest site. When BJP supporters chanted 'Bharat Mata ki jai,' these four students responded with 'Inquilab Zindabad.' This led to the protesters surrounding and assaulting the four students.

Dheeraj Ghate, the president of BJP's Pune city unit, voiced his disapproval of the objectionable graffiti and stated, "The objectionable content against our PM Narendra Modi is not at all acceptable. Many students who are not part of the SPPU are roaming inside the campus. We demand stringent action against those who painted the objectionable graffiti against our PM. Pune is the capital city for education. We will not let our university become a JNU."

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule criticised the BJP for the violence, saying, "Pune is known as the home of education, and this does not suit the ruling party to play politics in this manner in any educational area in this city. These people have no right to disturb the sanctity and peace of the educational premises. There is a need for a thorough investigation as to how the thugs who beat the poor students from the villages in the SPPU entered the university and by what authority they beat the children. The vice chancellor of the university should take immediate action in this regard and take strict action against the culprits."

सावित्रीबाई फुले पुणे विद्यापीठात भाजपाप्रणीत विद्यार्थी संघटनेच्या मुलांनी दुसऱ्या विद्यार्थी संघटनेच्या विद्यार्थ्यांना मारहाण केली आणि त्यानंतर विद्यापीठात आंदोलन करायला सुरुवात केली. पुणे हे 'विद्येचे माहेरघर' म्हणून ओळखले जाते. या शहरात कोणत्याही शैक्षणिक परिसरात अशा… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 3, 2023

This incident happened only two days after a clash between members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), which left at least five students injured.

