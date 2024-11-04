PM Modi To Campaign For Mahayuti Candidates In Nashik On November 8

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting in Nashik City on November 8 in support of the Mahayuti candidates from the district's constituencies in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In preparation, the field at Tapovan in Panchvati is being inspected, with police and security agencies on high alert. Following Diwali, Nashik City Police have begun planning security arrangements for PM Modi's visit. An official circular from the PMO is expected soon.

Mahayuti candidates in Nashik City and other constituencies in the district have started their campaigns, and PM Modi may join them on November 8 at Tapovan. After Mahayuti officials inspected potential venues, the police's special branch also initiated related measures.

It is expected that police arrangements will be further detailed in the next two to three days. Previously, PM Modi held a meeting at the Tapovan ground, which has a nearby helipad, making it convenient for security purposes. Preparations are underway accordingly.