Pipeline Damage During Metro Work Leads To Water Cut in Pune's Aundh: 'Authorities Need To Step Up Their Game'

Residents in the Aundh Road, Aundh, and Bhau Patil Road areas are facing a two-day water shortage after a water pipeline was damaged during ongoing Metro construction at University Chowk on Friday. Authorities have attributed the recent damage to an excavation mishap, with repairs expected to take at least a day. This incident took place merely a week after a water cut resulting from pipeline repairs in the same areas.

Former Deputy Mayor Sunita Parashuram Wadekar confirmed, "A significant drinking water pipe burst on Friday, causing a complete water supply cut, with ongoing repair work likely to impact water availability."

Citizens in the area are growing increasingly frustrated with these frequent water cuts and are urging authorities to exercise greater caution during development work and employ technology to prevent such incidents.

Samuel Mathew, an Aundh Road resident, expressed concern about the lack of coordination and knowledge among those overseeing the construction. "This water shortage is becoming a recurring nightmare. It's frustrating to see the same issues happening over and over again," said Priya Sharma, an Aundh resident.

Rahul Deshmukh, a Bhau Patil area resident, mentioned that he had to store extra water just to cope with these water shortage episodes. "It's incredibly inconvenient," he said. "The authorities need to step up their game and ensure that infrastructure projects don't disrupt our basic services like water supply," added Anjali Verma, an Aundh Road resident.

"We're always left in the dark about when these repairs will be completed. It's a major inconvenience for all of us," said Rajesh Patel, a Baner Area Resident. "The lack of transparency from the authorities is concerning. We deserve better communication during these disruptions," said Shalini Mehta, an Aundh Resident. "It's high time they invest in technology and better planning to avoid these water shortages. It's affecting our daily lives," said Arvind Kumar, a Bhau Patil Area Resident.

