Pimpri Chinchwad: Youth Attacks Girl With Blade Over Unrequited Love | FPJ

A distressing incident has been uncovered in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, where a young man assaulted a girl with a blade due to his unrequited love for her. The incident has caused alarm in the neighbourhood, leading to the registration of an FIR against the accused at the Chinchwad police station. The accused has been identified as Nana Jalinder Gaikwad (30), while the victim lodged a complaint at the same police station.



Both the accused and the victim reside in Anand Nagar, Chinchwad area. Gaikwad had been harbouring one-sided affection for the girl for quite some time. On a fateful day, he approached her and requested her mobile number, which she declined to share. Enraged by her response, Gaikwad entered her residence and attacked her with a blade, also subjecting her to molestation.



In response to the victim's report, the Chinchwad police took swift action and registered an FIR against the accused. The investigation into the grave matter is currently underway.

Earlier in a similar incident in June, a jilted lover mercilessly attacked his 20-year-old girlfriend with a sickle in broad daylight in Pune's Peth area.

