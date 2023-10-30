Pimpri-Chinchwad Wins 'City With Best Non-Motorized Transport System' Award At Urban Mobility India Conference & Exhibition 2023 |

In a remarkable achievement, the Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India, honoured the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) with the "City With the Best Non-Motorized Transport System" award at the 16th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Exhibition 2023, held in New Delhi from October 27 to 29. The prestigious accolade recognised the city's NMT-friendly Pimple Saudagar Neighborhood project.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh received the award from Manoj Joshi, Secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development, in the presence of key officials and dignitaries during the prize distribution ceremony.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh expressed his pride in the industrial city's achievement.

"Our city has proudly been recognised with the prestigious 'City With the Best Non-Motorized Transport System' award at the Urban Mobility India 2023 (UMI) awards, presented by MoHUA, especially for the NMT-friendly neighborhood of Pimple Saudagar," said Singh.

"With a focused commitment to nurturing community engagement and ensuring safe connectivity, the Pimple Saudagar area has evolved into an NMT hub, boasting over 90+ kilometers of people-centric streets. These include segregated cycle tracks and footpaths, elevating accessibility, enhancing social cohesion, and promoting active lifestyles for its residents and professionals commuting to Hinjewadi IT Park," he added.

The PCMC Commissioner further emphasised that the award stands as a testament to the collective effort of the Projects Department, Civil Department, Electrical Department, and every department within PCMC & PCSCL along with all the city's public representatives, reflecting their collaborative commitment to becoming one of the fastest-growing cities, distinguished by a vibrant landscape and the potential for sustainable development.

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge extended his congratulations to the PCMC team and all Pimpri-Chinchwad residents after the honour.

