Pimpri-Chinchwad: Water Supply To Remain Suspended On October 5 Due To Maintenance Work

Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad should be prepared for a temporary disruption in their water supply due to scheduled maintenance at the Nigdi water treatment plant. The Water Supply Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has issued a notice regarding this interruption.

On Thursday, October 5th, the water supply in the city will be completely suspended. Subsequently, on Friday morning, water will be restored, but residents can expect it to be supplied with lower pressure than usual due to ongoing maintenance activities.

The maintenance work is essential for the regular upkeep and repair of the water supply system at the Water Purification Center in Sector No.23, Nigdi. City Engineer Shrikant Savane announced the scheduled maintenance, highlighting its significance for the efficient functioning of the city's water supply.

The water supplied to Pimpri-Chinchwad originates from the Pavana Dam in Maval, with impurities being removed at Rawet. Sector 23 in Nigdi is where the water is purified and distributed to the city's residents. The maintenance and repair work will encompass various components of the water distribution system, necessitating the temporary shutdown of the water supply on Thursday.

While the water supply will be available on Thursday morning, the evening supply may be affected due to repair work. On the subsequent day, water pressure might be lower than usual in all parts of the city.

In light of these inconveniences, the Water Supply Department of the municipal corporation has urged citizens to use water judiciously during this period. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and store sufficient water to meet their essential needs during the maintenance period.

