 Pimpri-Chinchwad Viral Video: Speeding Car Kills Man Bursting Firecrackers On Road In Ravet
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Viral Video: Speeding Car Kills Man Bursting Firecrackers On Road In Ravet

Pimpri-Chinchwad Viral Video: Speeding Car Kills Man Bursting Firecrackers On Road In Ravet

Residents of the locality have demanded strict action against the accused driver and warned of a protest if the police fail to apprehend him

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Viral Video: Speeding Car Kills Man Bursting Firecrackers On Road In Ravet | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit him while he was bursting firecrackers in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Ravet area. The incident took place on Friday, the day of Laxmi Pujan during the five-day Diwali festival. CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the victim has been identified as Soham Patel. As seen in the video, Patel walked towards the middle of the road to burst firecrackers. Suddenly, a car came in at a fast speed and hit him. The force of the impact flung him for several metres, causing severe injuries that led to his death.

Read Also
Pune: 35 Fire Incidents Reported This Year, Up from 23 Last Diwali
article-image

A senior police officer from the Ravet Police Station said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver. "We have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident, and the matter is being probed," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading Experts
Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading Experts
From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs This Week (Nov 4-Nov 10)
From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs This Week (Nov 4-Nov 10)
Rupali Ganguly's Husband Ashwin Verma Reacts To Daughter Calling Anupamaa Actress 'Psychotic' & 'Cruel-Hearted': 'She Holds Lot Of Hurt...'
Rupali Ganguly's Husband Ashwin Verma Reacts To Daughter Calling Anupamaa Actress 'Psychotic' & 'Cruel-Hearted': 'She Holds Lot Of Hurt...'
CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download & More
CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download & More

Meanwhile, residents of the locality have demanded strict action against the accused driver and warned of a protest if the police fail to apprehend him.

Read Also
Pune: What is the Sangli Pattern? Will It Work in Parvati Constituency?
article-image

In May this year, a high-profile case of hit-and-run involving a Porche driven by a 17-year-old made headlines for several weeks. This incident took place in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. Later in October, an Audi rammed a food delivery man riding a motorcycle and sped away, after killing him on the spot. The accident occurred in the Mundhwa area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad Viral Video: Speeding Car Kills Man Bursting Firecrackers On Road In Ravet

Pimpri-Chinchwad Viral Video: Speeding Car Kills Man Bursting Firecrackers On Road In Ravet

You Made 'Saheb' Happy in LS Elections, Make Me Happy in Assembly Polls: Ajit Pawar to Voters

You Made 'Saheb' Happy in LS Elections, Make Me Happy in Assembly Polls: Ajit Pawar to Voters

3.3L to Decide Future MLA in Hingoli

3.3L to Decide Future MLA in Hingoli

Marathwada News: Drugs, Liquor, Cash Seized; Youths to Decide Future MLAs in Nanded

Marathwada News: Drugs, Liquor, Cash Seized; Youths to Decide Future MLAs in Nanded

JICA-Funded Sewage Treatment Plant at Aundh Receives Approval for Biodiversity Site Land Use

JICA-Funded Sewage Treatment Plant at Aundh Receives Approval for Biodiversity Site Land Use