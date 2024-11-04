Pimpri-Chinchwad Viral Video: Speeding Car Kills Man Bursting Firecrackers On Road In Ravet | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit him while he was bursting firecrackers in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Ravet area. The incident took place on Friday, the day of Laxmi Pujan during the five-day Diwali festival. CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

According to the information received, the victim has been identified as Soham Patel. As seen in the video, Patel walked towards the middle of the road to burst firecrackers. Suddenly, a car came in at a fast speed and hit him. The force of the impact flung him for several metres, causing severe injuries that led to his death.

A senior police officer from the Ravet Police Station said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver. "We have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident, and the matter is being probed," he added.

Meanwhile, residents of the locality have demanded strict action against the accused driver and warned of a protest if the police fail to apprehend him.

In May this year, a high-profile case of hit-and-run involving a Porche driven by a 17-year-old made headlines for several weeks. This incident took place in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. Later in October, an Audi rammed a food delivery man riding a motorcycle and sped away, after killing him on the spot. The accident occurred in the Mundhwa area.