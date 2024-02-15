 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Viral Video Shows Youth Sitting Atop Moving Car, Police Respond
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Viral Video Shows Youth Sitting Atop Moving Car, Police Respond | Video Screengrabs

A video depicting a young man sitting atop a moving car in Pimpri-Chinchwad has circulated widely on social media. Recorded on Telco Road around 12:30pm on Thursday, the footage captures the youth seemingly enjoying the act, even gesturing with his arms for added thrill.

Concerns have arisen regarding the safety implications of such reckless behaviour, prompting calls for disciplinary action against the individual. Observers note the apparent lack of concern or fear exhibited by the young man, evident in the video.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Patil has stated that stringent measures will be taken against the individual based on the video evidence. Patil further emphasised that the traffic police are actively pursuing the young man and will ensure appropriate consequences for his actions. The police have urged against engaging in such dangerous stunts, emphasising the importance of safety on the roads.

