Pimpri-Chinchwad Viral Video: 1 Arrested, 4 Booked For Brandishing Pistol In Instagram Reel

The Chikhali Police have arrested a 26-year-old youth and booked four others for allegedly brandishing a pistol in an Instagram reel while riding a bike near Bhimshaktinagar in Pimpri-Chinchwad on July 9.

#Pune: Case Registered Against Five for Instagram Reels with Firearms; Two Arrested in Pimpri Chinchwad

A case was registered on July 17 under relevant sections against the accused: Kunal Ramesh Sathe (26, Morewasti, Chikhali), Umesh Nilesh Bhosale (18, Morewasti, Chikhali), Yash Kamble (Towerline, Chikhali), Sushil Gore alias Barkya (Nigdi), and Rohit Mishra, whose Instagram username is maya_0043. Police Constable Ashish Laxman Botke filed a complaint at the Chikhali police station regarding this incident.

According to the police, one of the accused rode a two-wheeler triple seat while another accused, Yash Kamble, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, swung a pistol in the air. Sushil Gore alias Barkya recorded a video from another bike following Kamble. Rohit Mishra posted the video as a reel on his Instagram handle to evoke terror in the locality.

The Chikhali police have arrested Kunal Ramesh Sathe, while the other four accused are still at large. Sathe works as a painter in Chikhali and does odd jobs for a living. The background of the other accused is yet to be determined by the police.

Investigating officer Dattatray More said, "We have arrested one accused while the search for the other accused is underway. Further investigations will reveal the source from where the firearms were brought and action will be taken accordingly."

The accused had made several videos showing them firing a pistol in the air and posing with pistols, liquor bottles, cigarettes, and cash. According to the police, the youth made such reels to create terror in the neighbourhood. The accused were under the influence of alcohol while making the reel.