Pimpri Chinchwad: Vichar Prabodhan Parva held by PCMC concludes | PCMC

The five-day Vichar Prabodhan Parva organised by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Jyotirao Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar concluded on Saturday.

The program was held at the ground next to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue in Pimpri where various cultural and educational programs including seminars, poetry recitations, mushaira, qawwali, lectures and seminars were organized. Speakers from the state and abroad along with local and state-level artists participated in this program.

Speakers like Director Mahesh Manjrekar, Nagraj Manjule, and actor Siddharth Jadhav, Kadubai Kharat, Dr Milind Awhad and Vaman Gawai participated in the series of events.

On a concluding day, a play 'Krantisurya' was organised along with a musical program named "Tujhya Paal Khuna..”

क्रांतिसूर्य महात्मा जोतीराव फुले आणि भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेव आंबेडकर विचार प्रबोधन पर्व २०२३ मध्ये पिंपरी येथील एच.ए. मैदानावर शनिवार, दि. १५ एप्रिल २०२३ रोजी डॉ.गणेश चंदनशिवे आणि चेतन चोपडे यांचा “तुझ्या पाऊल खुणा..” हा महासंगीताचा आंबेडकरी जलसा आणि जतीन पाटील दिग्दर्शित pic.twitter.com/DF5cpe6Pl6 — PCMC Smart Sarathi (@PCMCSarathi) April 16, 2023