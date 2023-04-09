Pimpri Chinchwad: Vichar Prabodhan Parva from April 11 to 15 by PCMC |

On the occasion of the upcoming birth anniversaries of Jyotirao Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has organized a program - Vichar Prabodhan Parva.

A five-day Vichar Prabodhan Parva will be held at the ground next to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Pimpri in which various cultural and educational programs including seminars, poetry recitations, mushaira, qawwali, lectures and seminars have been organized. Speakers from the state and abroad along with local and state-level artists will participate in this program.

Mahesh Manjrekar, Nagraj Manjule to participate in symposium

Director Mahesh Manjrekar, Nagraj Manjule, and actor Siddharth Jadhav will participate in a symposium on the role of films and Ambedkar's vision of an egalitarian society.

The civic body has made preparations to celebrate the Vichar Prabodhan Parva with great enthusiasm. All the concerned departments have been given orders to make all necessary arrangements at the venue of the event so that all events are conducted in a well-planned manner.

क्रांतिसूर्य महात्मा जोतीराव फुले आणि भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेव आंबेडकर यांच्या जयंतीनिमित्त महापालिकेच्या वतीने दि. ११ एप्रिल ते १५ एप्रिल २०२३ दरम्यान पाच दिवसीय विचार प्रबोधन पर्वाचे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. pic.twitter.com/bhR5wGHU4l — PCMC Smart Sarathi (@PCMCSarathi) April 8, 2023

