Pimpri Chinchwad: Two Injured as Pickup Truck Hits Divider | PTI

Two people were injured after a speeding pickup truck lost control and drove over a divider near the old RTO in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, said the police.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 pm on Wednesday. The injured people have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

At the time of the accident, six people were traveling in the truck.

Recently on Sunday in Hadapsar, a concerning incident was captured on video. It showed a road maintenance vehicle from the Pune civic body speeding in reverse with no one at the wheel. The cause of the vehicle's erratic movement was unclear. The incident occurred around 11:45 pm on the Vaiduwadi flyover. The vehicle, a tempo marked with Pune Municipal Corporation, was seen racing backward uncontrollably, with the driver’s seat empty. However, a major disaster was averted as the road did not have much traffic at that time.