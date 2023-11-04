Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police's Vigilance Nets ₹61 Lakh In 15 Days: 'Reassuring To See Authorities Taking Action, Say Residents | Pexels

To alleviate traffic congestion in Pimpri-Chinchwad, traffic police have implemented a ban on heavy vehicles during specific hours in the city, which has been in effect since October 16. This initiative has led to penalties for over 6,000 heavy vehicles, amounting to ₹61.71 lakhs in fines in just 15 days.

Pimpri-Chinchwad is home to numerous industrial zones, IT parks, pilgrimage sites, and bustling markets, resulting in a high volume of heavy goods vehicles on the roads. Unfortunately, this increase in traffic has been accompanied by a rise in road accidents.

In response to these challenges, the Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic branch has imposed restrictions on heavy vehicle entry into the city between 8am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm. The traffic police are also diligently monitoring and taking strict action against various traffic violations, including triple-seat travel, overfilled auto-rickshaws, illegal parking, loud silencers, and driving against the flow of traffic.

Bapu Bangar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Branch), emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic rules, stating, "In the future, legal action will be taken against drivers who violate traffic rules. Everyone must comply with these rules to reduce the risk of potential accidents. Therefore, it is essential for everyone to exercise caution and follow the rules."

Residents Speak

The persistent issue of heavy traffic in Pimpri-Chinchwad has been a cause for concern for a long time, and it's reassuring to see the authorities taking action. The ban on heavy vehicles during peak hours has unquestionably made my daily commute smoother and safer - Priya Sharma

Being a business owner in this area, I've witnessed the congestion affecting productivity and delivery schedules. This move to regulate heavy vehicle traffic is a step in the right direction. It's about time we prioritise safety and efficiency - Rajesh Patel

As a college student who often relies on public transport, the ban on heavy vehicles has significantly reduced road chaos during my travel hours. It's a relief to know that the authorities are actively working to enhance our daily commutes - Meera Deshmukh

'No Honking Day'

In an effort to address noise pollution in the region, the Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic department is considering the introduction of a weekly "no honking day." The initiative is set to commence with administrative employees participating in an initial trial. The primary objective of this move is to cultivate a quieter and safer environment on the city's roads.