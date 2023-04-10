 Pimpri Chinchwad: Science workshop for kids in summer vacations from April 16
The workshop sessions will go on till May 21 and will have 6 modules.

article-image

As it begins with the ringing of the last bell in school, summer vacations are fun for the kids. It is the time to get entertained by getting away from homework. To make this time more interesting for kids in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune, a creative science workshop for kids in summer vacations has been organised from April 16 at Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park in the twin-city. 

The workshop sessions will go on till May 21 and will have 6 modules - Robotics & Stem 2, Exploring Space and Astronomy, Physics - Fun Science Experiments,  Biology - Life Science, Interesting Chemistry and Creative Science Workshop.  

Creative Science Workshops are organised at the Science Park during Diwali and Summer Vacations. During these workshops, hands-on activities for children in different age groups are organised at the Centre. 

In this workshop, various fun sessions have been organized on robotics, chemistry, and physics will be conducted. Apart from that, sessions on astronomy, sky gazing through a telescope, and biology will also be held. In all these camps, kids will get to tour the science park and witness the 3D science show. Each participating student will be given a certificate and renowned expert guides will conduct various experiments in the sessions. 

Pre-registration is required to participate in this camp considering that it will have limited seats. 

