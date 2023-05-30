Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO offers 'KW' series registration reservations |

The Sub Regional Transport Office of Pimpri-Chinchwad has announced the opening of advance applications for the reservation of appealing registration numbers in the 'KW' series, specifically for private four-wheelers. This initiative allows vehicle owners to secure their desired registration numbers by following a straightforward process outlined by the office.

Here's how to apply

Interested individuals must complete the application form in the prescribed format and submit it along with the required fee. The application, accompanied by a Demand Draft (DD), should be submitted in person at the new vehicle registration section of the office between 11 am and 2.30 pm on June 1. Additionally, applicants need to provide attested copies of their address proof, Aadhaar card, identity card, and PAN card.

In case of multiple applications for the same registration number, the office will post the list of applicants on the notice board on June 2. Those included in the list must submit a single money order (DD) for the auction in a sealed envelope to the office by 2.30 pm on the same day. The highest bidder will be allocated the registration number.

Reserved registration numbers cannot be changed. If the vehicle is not presented for registration within 30 days from the date of reservation, the reserved number will be automatically canceled, and the fee paid will be credited to the government treasury. The fees paid are non-refundable, and any changes in the charges for attractive numbers will be applicable at the time of reservation.