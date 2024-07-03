 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents In Moshi's Gandharvanagri To Finally Get Park & Open Gym After 20-Year Wait
Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning to share this information

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents In Moshi's Gandharvanagri To Finally Get Park & Open Gym After 20-Year Wait | X/@maheshklandge

After a 20-year wait, the residents in Moshi's Gandharvanagri will finally get a park and an open gym. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning to share this information.

"After a wait of 20 years, the dream of a park and open gym is finally becoming a reality. Local residents had been demanding a park for children to play, a place for senior citizens to sit, and an open gym for citizens to exercise regularly. In response to this demand, work on the project has begun," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote.

Under Landge's guidance, several projects have been completed in the Gandharvanagari area. "Removing the buffer zone has accelerated the development of civic amenities. This includes laying underground power lines, installing street lights, concretising roads, laying stormwater lines, installing speed breakers, and now, the construction of two parks in the same area is progressing rapidly," he added.

