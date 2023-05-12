 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Raid on factory producing adulterated Paneer
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Raid on factory producing adulterated Paneer

The dairy owners, Sajid Mustafa Sheikh and Javed Mustafa Sheikh, along with four workers, were apprehended during the operation. The raid was a result of the Police Commissioner's directive to crack down on businesses selling adulterated food.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Raid on factory producing adulterated Paneer |

A factory in Pune engaged in the production of adulterated paneer was targeted in a raid conducted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's anti-extortion squad. The dairy owners, Sajid Mustafa Sheikh and Javed Mustafa Sheikh, along with four workers, were apprehended during the operation. The raid was a result of the Police Commissioner's directive to crack down on businesses selling adulterated food.

Acting on credible information, Head Constable Pradeep Godambe and Police Naik Ashish Botke led the raid on the Maharashtra Milk Dairy near Chitrao Ganpati Temple in Chinchwad. The Food Safety Officer, in collaboration with the police, seized significant quantities of adulterating substances and materials, including antique acid, RBD palmolein oil, glyceryl monostearate, skimmed milk powder, and adulterated paneer.

The seized items, valued at approximately Rs 4.66 lakhand the police have arrested the suspects, who hail from various locations in Thergaon and Chinchwad, and are conducting further investigations into the case.

