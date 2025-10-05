Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Take Action Against Three Gangs Under MCOCA, 21 Arrested

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took action against three organised gangs under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) of 1999 in the month of September, officials announced on late Friday night. This action involves a total of 21 criminals. Furthermore, 44 criminals have been externed from the Pune District limits, and four criminals have been detained for one year under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Dangerous Persons, and Video Pirates Act (MPDA) of 1980.

MCOCA Action Against Three Gangs

MCOCA was invoked against the following gangs:

- Suraj, alias Sonya Pawar, and 12 associates were booked for seven serious offences, including an attempted murder case registered at the Bavdhan Police Station.

- Sunil, alias Shetty Thakur, and three associates have nine offences registered against them, including a case at the Kalewadi Police Station.

- Nitin Shinde and three associates were booked under MCOCA for an offence registered at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, with six serious crimes recorded against this gang.

Police stated that these gangs attempted to establish dominance by creating terror in areas like Bavdhan, Kalewadi, Sangvi, Wakad, Hinjawadi, Mahalunge, and Chakan, as well as Pune Rural and other locations. Their objective was to gain illegal financial benefits through threats of violence and intimidation.

31 Gangs Targeted in Nine Months

So far in 2025, action under MCOCA has been taken against a total of 160 accused from 31 organised criminal gangs. This aggressive crackdown has created a stir in the criminal underworld. The MCOCA orders were issued by Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awad, and these measures are believed to have made the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's control over crime more effective.

44 Criminals Externed

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have externed 44 criminals from the district limits, including five women. These individuals have cases registered against them, primarily for the illegal manufacturing and sale of illicit liquor. The externed criminals include three from Zone 1, 22 from Zone 2, and 17 from Zone 3. Over the last nine months, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have externed more than 250 criminals.

Four Detained Under MPDA

The following accused have been detained for one year in Nashik Central Jail under the MPDA Act. They have been identified as Harsh Amar Bahot (20) from Pimpri, Pralhad Shantaram Bachche (30) and Ramdas Machhindra Hanpude (40) from Mahalunge MIDC, and Swapnil Balasaheb Pawar (24) from Hinjawadi. A total of 22 people have been detained under the MPDA in the last nine months.