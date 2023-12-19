Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Initiates Legal Action Against Man Who Harassed South Korean Vlogger | X/@PCcityPolice

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took a man into custody on Tuesday for harassing a South Korean vlogger who was filming on the city's streets.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police mentioned, "The accused has been taken into custody. Legal action is being initiated."

The accused has been taken into custody. Legal action is being initiated.

This comes after a video circulated on social media showing Kelly, a South Korean vlogger with over 1.68 lakh subscribers, facing discomfort as a stranger put his arm around her neck while she was exploring and engaging with locals for her video.

Expressing discomfort, Kelly swiftly distanced herself from the group, saying, "I have to run away from here. Bye bye namaste." She then commented to her viewers, "They really like to hug. I don’t know why."

A snippet from her 23-minute video, "Walking on the street in India alone as a solo woman traveller," was shared recently on X. The attention the video garnered led to a swift response from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police after it was brought to their notice by Pune City Life, a social media page providing city updates. The individual responsible for the harassment was subsequently apprehended.