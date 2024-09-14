Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crack Down: Over 4 Lakh Traffic Violators Booked In 8 Months | X/@PCcityPolice

In a crackdown on traffic violators, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have booked over 4 lakh people in the last eight months.

Our Traffic Divisions have taken unprecedented action against violators from Jan 2024 till date with 4 Lakh+ cases filed in 8 months..!



विशेष हेड कारवाई



वाहतुकीस अडथळा: ८४,०४० केसेस

काळी काच: १५,८६७ केसेस

सिग्नल जम्पींग: २५,१८६ केसेस

नंबर प्लेट कारवाई: १९,५५७ केसेस

विना… pic.twitter.com/0Gh2FtRnhA — पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस - Pimpri Chinchwad Police (@PCcityPolice) September 14, 2024

According to data provided by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, 4,06,303 traffic violators have been booked from January 2024 to August 2024.

Among these, 84,040 cases were for obstructing traffic, 15,867 for tinted glass rule violations, 25,186 for jumping signals, 19,557 for number plate violations, 29,654 for driving without a seatbelt, 11,799 for overspeeding, and 2,620 for drink and drive.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Choubey recently hosted a 'Virtual Town Hall' session and addressed several critical questions raised by the residents of the industrial city. From cybercrime to traffic congestion, the CP provided detailed information on each query posed to him. During this, he asserted that the action against traffic violators would intensify in the coming days.