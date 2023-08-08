Pimpri Chinchwad: Police Commissioner Gets Tough On Latecomers

The Commissioner of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police, Vinay Kumar Choubey, is taking action against the police officers who consistently arrive late for work. His strong approach to enforcing discipline in the police force has led to some officers receiving warnings.



On July 20, Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey arrived at the police headquarters at 10 am. He saw some officers reporting late. When he checked, he found that many officers were not where they should be. After asking around, he realized that a group of officers were showing up to work after 11 am every day.



To tackle this problem, Choubey took action right away. He asked ACP Bhaskar Dere to check when each officer was coming in. Dere went to different parts of the office and noted down the times. The investigation showed that many officers were regularly coming in after 11 am. As a result, those who were repeatedly late got official warnings.

Officers were asked to write down why they were coming in late

On August 2, the Police Headquarters officially gave these officers warnings. They were asked to write down why they were coming in late within seven days. If they give a good reason, it will be considered before deciding what to do next.



The warning points out that these officers were not doing their job properly by being absent without permission. The notice says that they broke Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1981, and behaved irresponsibly. The notice also mentions that they could face punishment under section 25 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and some rules from the Maharashtra Police (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1956.



Bhaskar Dere, who is in charge of administration at the Pimpri Chinchwad Police, said, "All police officers have been told very clearly to come to work on time, following the orders from Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey. Some officers who were late have received warnings."

