Pimpri Chinchwad Police bust IPL betting racket; 2 held

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested two individuals in connection with an online betting racket related to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The accused, Sunny Premchandgurnani and Sachin Sudam Hasnandasani, were involved in illegal betting activities using the website T20worldexchange.com.

The arrest came after Shivaji Namdev Munde filed a complaint with the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Crime Branch Unit 2, highlighting the occurrence of betting on IPL matches in Pune and Pimpri.

The police have taken strict action against the accused under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and the Indian Telegraph Act. The investigation into the matter is currently underway as the authorities gather more information and evidence related to the case.

