 Pimpri Chinchwad Police bust IPL betting racket; 2 held
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri Chinchwad Police bust IPL betting racket; 2 held

Pimpri Chinchwad Police bust IPL betting racket; 2 held

The arrest came after Shivaji Namdev Munde filed a complaint with the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Crime Branch Unit 2, highlighting the occurrence of betting on IPL matches in Pune and Pimpri.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri Chinchwad Police bust IPL betting racket; 2 held |

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested two individuals in connection with an online betting racket related to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The accused, Sunny Premchandgurnani and Sachin Sudam Hasnandasani, were involved in illegal betting activities using the website T20worldexchange.com.

Read Also
IPL 2023: CSK honour 'Elephant Whisperers' Bomman & Bellie with ₹5 lakh at Chepauk (WATCH)
article-image

The arrest came after Shivaji Namdev Munde filed a complaint with the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Crime Branch Unit 2, highlighting the occurrence of betting on IPL matches in Pune and Pimpri.

The police have taken strict action against the accused under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and the Indian Telegraph Act. The investigation into the matter is currently underway as the authorities gather more information and evidence related to the case.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: 8 bookies held from hotel room as cops bust IPL 2023 betting racket
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Massive 3 million sq ft IT Park set to rise near Baner

Pune: Massive 3 million sq ft IT Park set to rise near Baner

Pimpri Chinchwad Police bust IPL betting racket; 2 held

Pimpri Chinchwad Police bust IPL betting racket; 2 held

Pune: Law student in city ends life after friend fails to return borrowed money

Pune: Law student in city ends life after friend fails to return borrowed money

Pune: Owner held in connection with Wagholi godown fire which killed three

Pune: Owner held in connection with Wagholi godown fire which killed three

Bumpy Ride in Pune: PMPML breakdowns surge to 54 bus failures per day

Bumpy Ride in Pune: PMPML breakdowns surge to 54 bus failures per day