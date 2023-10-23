Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police Bust Cricket Betting Ring, Seize ₹40 Lakh In Cash |

In a significant operation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Anti-Gunda Squad launched a crackdown on a cricket betting ring during the England vs South Africa match. The police seized an astonishing sum of ₹40 lakh in cash during the operation. The arrested individual, identified as 38-year-old Dinesh Harish Sharma, a resident of Kalewadi, was apprehended while placing bets through a mobile application.

Acting under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Harish Mane, the police acted swiftly upon receiving information. Their investigation led them to Flat No. 701 in Adi Amma Bliss Society, Kalewadi, where illegal betting activities were taking place. Sharma was using the 'Cricket Live Line Guru' app to place bets, with odds fluctuating based on the match's progress.

This crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal betting activities, especially during high-profile events like the ICC World Cup 2023. Sharma faces charges under the Maharashtra Gambling Act and the Indian Telegraph Act, following a case registered at Wakad Police Station. In addition to the ₹40 lakh in cash, the police also seized two mobile phones and a calculator from the accused and his associates.