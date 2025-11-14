 Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book 232 People In 10-Day Drive Against Public Drinking
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Police Book 232 People In 10-Day Drive Against Public Drinking

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book 232 People In 10-Day Drive Against Public Drinking

As per the information received, the action was taken from November 1 to 10 in the city

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book 232 People In 10-Day Drive Against Public Drinking | Representative Image/ Pexels

In a 10-day crackdown on alcohol consumption in public places, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police booked 232 individuals.

As per the information received, the action was taken from November 1 to 10 in the city.

Below is the area-wise list of people booked in these 10 days:

Sant Tukaram Nagar - 7

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan's Female Fan Hugs Him, Gets Emotional After Meeting The Dabangg Star In Doha - Watch Video
Salman Khan's Female Fan Hugs Him, Gets Emotional After Meeting The Dabangg Star In Doha - Watch Video
Fact Check: Did Sri Lanka Players Receive VVIP Escort In Pakistan? Team Bus Video With Z Security Goes Viral
Fact Check: Did Sri Lanka Players Receive VVIP Escort In Pakistan? Team Bus Video With Z Security Goes Viral
Independent MP Pappu Yadav Calls Early Bihar Poll Trends ‘Bad Luck For Bihar’ As NDA Surges Past 190 Seats
Independent MP Pappu Yadav Calls Early Bihar Poll Trends ‘Bad Luck For Bihar’ As NDA Surges Past 190 Seats
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results: PM Modi's Rallies Impact Poll Outcome As NDA Races Ahead, Mahagathbandhan Trails
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results: PM Modi's Rallies Impact Poll Outcome As NDA Races Ahead, Mahagathbandhan Trails

Bhosari - 11

Ravet - 5

Chinchwad - 4

Dapodi - 2

Nigdi - 1

Pimpri - 13

Read Also
Pune Police Book Truck Owner, Driver And Cleaner For Culpable Homicide After Navale Bridge Crash...
article-image

Sangvi - 11

Kalewadi - 4

Bavdhan - 4

Dehu Road - 6

Shirgaon - 8

Talegaon Dabhade - 17

Talegaon MIDC - 3

Wakad - 7

Chikhali - 8

Mahalunge - 18

Read Also
Pune Land Scam: IGR Suspends Official After 15-Acre Animal Husbandry Plot Sold Illegally For ₹33...
article-image

Alandi - 3

Chakan - 89

Bhosari MIDC - 6

Dighi - 5

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said that these miscreants have been booked under Section 85(1) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

This section deals with public drinking. For a first offence, the penalty may include imprisonment and a fine. For a subsequent offence, the penalty can include rigorous imprisonment for up to one year and a fine of Rs 10,000.

Read Also
Pune: 'Not Leaving NCP,' Says Rupali Thombre After Controversy Over Remarks On Rupali Chakankar
article-image

The police said that the action will continue against such miscreants. "Citizens may flag such chronic spots (dark alleys, dilapidated or under-construction buildings, etc.) where people are seen drinking in public, on our Control WhatsApp Number 95296 91966 or Dial 112," the police said on X (formerly Twitter).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Relief For Hinjawadi Commuters As MIDC Fast-Tracks Road Repairs, Baner Connectivity

Relief For Hinjawadi Commuters As MIDC Fast-Tracks Road Repairs, Baner Connectivity

FPJ Impact: PCMC Withdraws Morwadi Square Road-Narrowing Move After Traffic Chaos In...

FPJ Impact: PCMC Withdraws Morwadi Square Road-Narrowing Move After Traffic Chaos In...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book 232 People In 10-Day Drive Against Public Drinking

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book 232 People In 10-Day Drive Against Public Drinking

Pune Land Scam: IGR Suspends Official After 15-Acre Animal Husbandry Plot Sold Illegally For ₹33...

Pune Land Scam: IGR Suspends Official After 15-Acre Animal Husbandry Plot Sold Illegally For ₹33...

Navale Bridge Accident: Supriya Sule Urges Nitin Gadkari To Start Work On Elevated Road Between...

Navale Bridge Accident: Supriya Sule Urges Nitin Gadkari To Start Work On Elevated Road Between...