Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book 232 People In 10-Day Drive Against Public Drinking

In a 10-day crackdown on alcohol consumption in public places, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police booked 232 individuals.
As per the information received, the action was taken from November 1 to 10 in the city.
Below is the area-wise list of people booked in these 10 days:
Sant Tukaram Nagar - 7
Bhosari - 11
Ravet - 5
Chinchwad - 4
Dapodi - 2
Nigdi - 1
Pimpri - 13
Sangvi - 11
Kalewadi - 4
Bavdhan - 4
Dehu Road - 6
Shirgaon - 8
Talegaon Dabhade - 17
Talegaon MIDC - 3
Wakad - 7
Chikhali - 8
Mahalunge - 18
Alandi - 3
Chakan - 89
Bhosari MIDC - 6
Dighi - 5
Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said that these miscreants have been booked under Section 85(1) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.
This section deals with public drinking. For a first offence, the penalty may include imprisonment and a fine. For a subsequent offence, the penalty can include rigorous imprisonment for up to one year and a fine of Rs 10,000.
The police said that the action will continue against such miscreants. "Citizens may flag such chronic spots (dark alleys, dilapidated or under-construction buildings, etc.) where people are seen drinking in public, on our Control WhatsApp Number 95296 91966 or Dial 112," the police said on X (formerly Twitter).