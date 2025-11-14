Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book 232 People In 10-Day Drive Against Public Drinking | Representative Image/ Pexels

In a 10-day crackdown on alcohol consumption in public places, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police booked 232 individuals.

As per the information received, the action was taken from November 1 to 10 in the city.

Below is the area-wise list of people booked in these 10 days:

Sant Tukaram Nagar - 7

Bhosari - 11

Ravet - 5

Chinchwad - 4

Dapodi - 2

Nigdi - 1

Pimpri - 13

Sangvi - 11

Kalewadi - 4

Bavdhan - 4

Dehu Road - 6

Shirgaon - 8

Talegaon Dabhade - 17

Talegaon MIDC - 3

Wakad - 7

Chikhali - 8

Mahalunge - 18

Alandi - 3

Chakan - 89

Bhosari MIDC - 6

Dighi - 5

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said that these miscreants have been booked under Section 85(1) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

This section deals with public drinking. For a first offence, the penalty may include imprisonment and a fine. For a subsequent offence, the penalty can include rigorous imprisonment for up to one year and a fine of Rs 10,000.

The police said that the action will continue against such miscreants. "Citizens may flag such chronic spots (dark alleys, dilapidated or under-construction buildings, etc.) where people are seen drinking in public, on our Control WhatsApp Number 95296 91966 or Dial 112," the police said on X (formerly Twitter).