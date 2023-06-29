Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC To Upgrade Drainage System In The City |

The Municipal Corporation of Pimpri-Chinchwad has launched a major initiative to upgrade the drainage system in response to recurring issues caused by ageing infrastructure in the industrial city. The city's rapid population growth, fueled by extensive construction projects, has exacerbated the problem. Additionally, direct connections between drainage lines and drains/rivers have contributed to a rise in water pollution.



To combat these challenges, a comprehensive survey of the entire drainage line network and natural drains is currently underway. The findings from this survey will serve as the basis for upgrading the drainage system, with an estimated budget of approximately 300 crores allocated by the civic body.



Pimpri-Chinchwad's drainage lines trace back around 35 years to the municipal era. While some areas have received updated drainage lines, others still rely on outdated channels. The transition from small dwellings to large buildings and housing societies has generated a substantial volume of sewage. However, the ageing infrastructure's limited capacity has resulted in frequent blockages. Furthermore, the connection of drains and stormwater lines to the drainage system has led to increased water pollution when sewage is discharged into the river.



In line with the successful model implemented in Indore City, a comprehensive survey of all drainage lines and drains is being conducted in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The municipality has appointed the agency DRA for this important task, dividing the city into four sections. Field officers and engineers are employing advanced camera technology to inspect the drainage lines thoroughly. While the survey is expected to take up to a year, efforts are being made to expedite the process. The agency responsible for the survey will receive a fee equivalent to one and a half per cent of the total project cost.

The city of Pimpri-Chinchwad boasts an extensive network of drainage lines, stretching approximately 1,600 kilometres, with various configurations. Additionally, the area is characterized by 53 major natural drains.



The survey aligns with the directives of the Ministry of Water Power of the Central Government, aiming to update the city's drainage lines and drains based on the survey report. The estimated cost for this ambitious project is around 300 crores, with financial support provided by the central government. Once completed, the upgraded system will effectively mitigate water pollution, ensuring that treated water from sewage treatment plants is safely released into the river. Sanjay Kulkarni, the Engineer, expressed confidence in the initiative's positive impact on the region's environmental well-being.

Read Also Pune: Four Mobiles Seized At Yerwada Jail