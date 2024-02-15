Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Ramp Up Property Sealing Drive Against Tax Defaulters

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

Over the next one and a half months, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) plans to take action against over two lakh property tax defaulters, which may include sealing and confiscation of their properties. These defaulters collectively owe ₹770 crore in arrears, with some debts lingering for 8 to 10 years, despite their apparent financial stability.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the PCMC tax department managed to collect ₹746 crore in tax revenue. However, aiming for an increased target, they set their sights on collecting ₹1,000 crore for the 2024-25 financial year.

The property tax department has already initiated actions against 1,012 defaulters, including sealing 346 properties, posting notices of confiscation on 538 properties, and disconnecting water connections for 128 property owners.

Pimpri-Chinchwad is home to a total of 6.15 lakh properties, encompassing residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. Among these, 4.31 lakh property owners have dutifully paid their property tax, amounting to ₹746 crore. However, approximately 1.82 lakh residential property owners are in arrears, owing a total of ₹419 crore, while commercial property owners follow closely with ₹183 crore in unpaid taxes. Additionally, owners of vacant plots owe ₹92 crore in unpaid taxes.