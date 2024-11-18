Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To have 15 Green Polling Stations

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation | Twitter/@pcmcindiagovin

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has introduced the innovative concept of "Green Polling Stations" at 15 polling locations across Pimpri, Chinchwad and Bhosari constituencies. Each constituency will host five eco-friendly polling stations, featuring informative exhibitions on various plant species, including ornamental plants, fruit trees, medicinal herbs and diverse palm varieties.

As part of the 2024 Assembly Elections, PCMC is implementing a voter awareness campaign under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. This initiative is being carried out under the guidance of Commissioner Shekhar Singh and Additional Commissioner and SVEEP Nodal Officer Vijaykumar Khorate, with support from Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade and Assistant Commissioner Avinash Shinde.

Scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, voting day will see all polling stations equipped with the necessary facilities to ensure smooth operations. In line with this effort, the "Green Polling Station" initiative aims to enhance voter participation and promote environmental awareness.

Commissioner Shekhar Singh has urged all voters in Pimpri, Chinchwad and Bhosari constituencies to exercise their right to vote and contribute to the democratic process.

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil emphasised that this unique initiative aims to inspire voters to actively participate while also raising awareness about environmental conservation.

Where are these polling stations located?

1. Jnana Prabodhini Navanagar Vidyalaya, Sec. 25, Polling Station No. 5, Nigdi

2. St. Ursula High School

3. Kamalnayan Bajaj High School, Sambhajinagar, Polling Station No. 41

4. Ganesh English Medium School, Dapodi, Polling Station No. 370

5. Hutatma Bhagat Singh Vidyamandir, Nigdi

6. Baburaoji Gholap Secondary and Higher Secondary School, New Sangvi, Polling Station No. 499

7. City Pride School, Ravet, Polling Station No. 44

8. P K International English School, Pimple Saudagar, Polling Station No. 358

9. G K Gurukul, Govind Garden

10. Municipal Girls' School No. 54/1, Pimple Gurav

11. Sterling School, Indrayani Nagar

12. Swami Samarth English Medium School

13. D Y Patil English Medium School, Shahunagar

14. Jawaharlal Nehru Primary School, Charholi

15. Ramchandra Gaikwad Primary School, Dighi