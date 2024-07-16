 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Collect Wet Waste From Housing Societies
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Collect Wet Waste From Housing Societies

Reportedly, it is mandatory for housing societies producing more than 100 kg of waste or occupying more than 500 square meters to process wet garbage on their own

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to inform that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has agreed to pick up wet waste from large housing societies.

"The PCMC administration had previously decided that wet waste would not be collected from societies with more than 100 flats. This decision caused displeasure and anxiety among society members. In response, an appeal was made to the administration to reconsider the decision in terms of wider public interest. Finally, they decided to restore the collection process for these societies from a positive perspective, bringing relief to the society members," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote.

"I appeal to all housing societies to properly segregate waste so that PCMC health workers can easily remove garbage from the society's premises," he added.

Meanwhile, the PCMC has issued notices to housing societies that do not have wet garbage processing plants, reported TOI.

Reportedly, it is mandatory for housing societies producing more than 100 kg of waste or occupying more than 500 square meters to process wet garbage on their own.

The notices sent by PCMC state that garbage will not be collected from housing societies failing to comply with the rules, which has caused worry among the residents.

