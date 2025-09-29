 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Submits List Of 1,686 Unauthorised Riverbed Constructions To Sub-Registrar's Office
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has compiled and submitted a comprehensive list of 1,686 unauthorised constructions falling within the blue flood line of the Pawana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers to the Pune Sub-Registrar's office.

The detailed list was prepared following a rigorous survey by all eight zonal offices. Directives for this were given by PCMC Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh. The structures identified within this flood-prone zone include a mix of commercial shops, residential houses, tin sheds, RCC structures, temporary establishments, and scrap dealer shops.

Curbing Fraud in Flood-Prone Areas

The primary motivation behind this proactive measure is to prevent the registration or any sale-purchase transactions involving these structures. PCMC is working for safeguarding ordinary citizens from potential fraud from land dealers. These areas are highly vulnerable to flooding. But despite this, some people try to sell the lands here and gain some money. 

A PCMC official said, "To ensure that no financial transactions are carried out and to avoid cheating of common citizens, this list of affected constructions has been prepared and submitted to the Pune Sub-Registrar Office. The action has been carried out under Commissioner Shekhar Singh's orders."

Furthermore, notices have been served to the owners of the concerned illegal constructions by their respective zonal offices. The PCMC has strongly appealed to the public to refrain from dealing in or near the unauthorised constructions in the riverbed's blue flood line area. PCMC has also advised citizens to conduct all necessary government verifications before entering into any financial transactions related to property.

Ward-wise Data on Unauthorised Constructions in Blue Flood Line

No. of Notices Issued

A – 168
B – 312
C – 331
D – 391
E – 59
F – 86
G – 175
H – 164

Total – 1,686

