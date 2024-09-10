 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Sets Up Idol Dissolution Centres To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav
For the first time, Ganesh idols will be scientifically dissolved through a chemical process at these centres

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Sets Up Idol Dissolution Centres To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav | Sourced

As part of its efforts to promote an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set up idol dissolution centres for the first time. The civic body has set up a total of 15 large dissolution centres measuring 40 feet by 30 feet and 5 feet deep. For the first time, Ganesh idols will be scientifically dissolved through a chemical process at these centres.

The PCMC Commissioner and Administrator, Shekhar Singh, has urged citizens to cooperate by donating their idols at collection centres to avoid river and lake pollution.

The National Chemical and Fertilizer Limited has provided ammonium bicarbonate to dissolve the idols scientifically. The PCMC's environment department will guide regional officers on the proper use of this chemical. Once collected, the idols will be dissolved in artificial ponds. This process will be coordinated by the environment department and regional offices.

"To ensure that no idols are immersed in natural water bodies under any circumstances, precautions will be taken at the regional level. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted to educate citizens. Water, electricity, and sanitation facilities will be provided at the artificial immersion sites," said Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate.

"The flowers and other offerings collected at the artificial ponds will be processed at the Moshi Solid Waste Management Centre to produce compost. The residue from the dissolved idols will be sent to the Moshi C&D Waste Plant for recycling. During the Ganeshotsav, regional authorities will ensure that no noise or air pollution occurs, and the police department's assistance will be sought as needed," added Khorate.

