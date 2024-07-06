 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Sanitary Workers Accuse Doctor Of Misbehaviour At Bhatnagar Dispensary
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Sanitary Workers Accuse Doctor Of Misbehaviour At Bhatnagar Dispensary

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Sanitary Workers Accuse Doctor Of Misbehaviour At Bhatnagar Dispensary

The dispensary, managed by PCMC, employs around 38 sanitary workers, including some permanent staff and others on a contractual basis

Indu BhagatUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) |

The sanitary workers employed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have alleged misbehaviour by a doctor at the Bhatnagar dispensary in Pimpri.

The dispensary, managed by PCMC, employs around 38 sanitary workers, including some permanent staff and others on a contractual basis. They allege that the doctor mistreated them. The workers initially wrote a complaint letter to the PCMC's labour officer and subsequently escalated the issue to the PCMC commissioner.

According to the workers' complaint letter, on June 26 around 11pm, while they were having lunch in the basement, the hospital's watchman approached them and instructed them not to eat there or use the dispensary's washrooms. When female workers protested, the watchman claimed he was acting on the doctor's orders. The workers allege that the doctor has been consistently disrespectful towards them, including making derogatory comments.

Read Also
PUNE VIRAL: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Offers Free Rides To Blind, Pregnant Women, Wins Hearts Online
article-image

Navnath Bansode, a sanitary worker at PCMC, stated, "The doctors at the dispensary are very rude. They treat us unfairly and disrespectfully. We have lodged a complaint with the concerned officer and demand justice. We urge the authorities to take action against them."

Pramod Jagtap, chief labour officer at PCMC, confirmed, "We have received complaints from 20 workers that they were denied permission to eat on the premises. We visited the dispensary, conducted an investigation, and we will be sending a letter to the head of the health department regarding their misconduct towards the workers."

Meanwhile, PCMC health officials deny the allegations, asserting that no mistreatment occurred. Medical officer Laxman Gophane of PCMC's health department commented, "From what I understand, there was a brief altercation between the doctor and the workers. I do not believe there was any misconduct. I have requested detailed information on the incident, and if the doctor is found at fault, appropriate action will be taken."

Read Also
Pune Shocker! Drunk Man Attempts To Set Police Officers On Fire By Pouring Petrol On Them, Arrested...
article-image

Advocate Sagar Charan, a member of Maharashtra's district vigilance committee, remarked, "Sanitation workers and citizens have complained of rude behaviour from doctors at Bhatnagar dispensary. They are not allowed to use the hospital toilets or eat on the premises. The workers were previously allocated space on the hospital's first floor, which had been used by health department employees for about 25 years. Suddenly, a few days ago, all employees were informed that their office had been relocated without any official transfer letter issued by authorities. I request the commission to appoint an investigative committee to ensure justice for all involved."

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes, a constitutional body established under Article 338 of the Indian Constitution, issued a showcase notice to the PCMC commissioner on July 28, directing them to provide facts and information on actions taken within 15 days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Sanitary Workers Accuse Doctor Of Misbehaviour At Bhatnagar Dispensary

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Sanitary Workers Accuse Doctor Of Misbehaviour At Bhatnagar Dispensary

Pune: Vardhan Group Invests ₹1 Crore In AI-Powered Child Development Initiative

Pune: Vardhan Group Invests ₹1 Crore In AI-Powered Child Development Initiative

Pune Shocker! Drunk Man Attempts To Set Police Officers On Fire By Pouring Petrol On Them, Arrested...

Pune Shocker! Drunk Man Attempts To Set Police Officers On Fire By Pouring Petrol On Them, Arrested...

Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth's College Of Engineering For Women Honoured At NES Innovation Awards

Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth's College Of Engineering For Women Honoured At NES Innovation Awards

Pune: Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg Visits Base Repair Depot In Viman Nagar

Pune: Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg Visits Base Repair Depot In Viman Nagar