Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Marks 41st Anniversary With Festive Celebrations; See Pics |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) celebrated its 41st foundation day on Wednesday by illuminating its headquarters with a stunning display of lights.

"41 years of exemplary service! On this 41st foundation day, the PCMC Headquarters shines brightly. Upholding our proud legacy, the PCMC family remains dedicated to serving the residents of Pimpri & Chinchwad," stated a post on PCMC's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Several events were organised to commemorate this special occasion. The day began with PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh offering floral tributes to the late Annasaheb Magar in the main administrative building premises. The corporation also arranged a blood donation camp to contribute to a noble cause.

To infuse some fun and camaraderie into the celebrations, games like musical chairs and tug of war were organised for the PCMC staff. A special event titled "New Home Minister," exclusively for female employees, featured the highlight of the Paithani saree prize. This prize was aimed at recognizing and honouring the significant contributions of women within the Municipal Corporation.

In the spirit of celebration, the day included activities such as a rangoli competition, a cooking contest, and a fancy dress competition. These contests revolved around the themes of ‘Majhi Mati Maja Desh’ and ‘Mera Bharat Mahan,’ allowing participants to showcase their creativity and celebrate India's rich culture and heritage.

To conclude the event, Commissioner Shekhar Singh presented awards to the winners and lauded the PCMC officials for their dedication and hard work at the Ramkrishna More Prekshagriha in Chinchwad.

Bhosari MLA, who also attended the event, took to Twitter and wrote, "My city Pimpri Chinchwad turns 41 today! I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has directly or indirectly contributed to the glorious 41 years of progress of PCMC. Heartiest wishes to all Pimpri-Chinchwad residents on the anniversary!"

Did you know?

Pimpri-Chinchwad came into existence after the state government decided to merge four gram panchayats of Pimpri, Chinchwad, Bhosari and Akurdi to form the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Council on March 4, 1970. Annasaheb Magar, the then Haveli MLA, was appointed the council president, while Dnyaneshwar Landge, the then sarpanch of Bhosari, became the first vice-president. This council continued to function until 1982 when the state government elevated its status to that of a municipal corporation. The PCMC, thus, came into existence on October 11, 1982. The inaugural civic general elections were held in 1986, during which Landge was elected as the first mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He subsequently went on to serve as Haveli MLA.