 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Mandates CCTV Cameras And Intercoms For All Builders
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Mandates CCTV Cameras And Intercoms For All Builders

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Mandates CCTV Cameras And Intercoms For All Builders | Photo: Unsplash

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a new mandate, requiring all builders in the twin-city to install CCTV cameras and intercom facilities in their housing projects.

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge expressed his appreciation for this decision on X (formerly Twitter) and extended his gratitude to PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

In his post, Landge stated, "Welcome decision! PCMC has made it compulsory for all builders in Pimpri Chinchwad to install CCTV cameras and intercom facilities in their housing projects from now on. Thank you, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, for this important decision, which enhances the safety of our citizens."

article-image
