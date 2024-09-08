Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Intensifies 'Beat the Dengue' Campaign; Cleaning Measures Amidst 122 Dengue, 22 Chikungunya, and 6 Zika Cases |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported recent figures showing 122 cases of dengue, 22 cases of chikungunya, and 6 cases of Zika within the PCMC area. Among these patients, four are pregnant women, all of whom have been discharged as their conditions are stable. The medical department advises pregnant women experiencing symptoms such as fever, joint pain, or pain behind the eyes to consult a doctor and undergo a medical examination promptly.

As part of ongoing health monitoring efforts, a total of 1,357 houses have been inspected, and 56,705 samples have been collected to date. Among these, six infected blood samples have been identified. Additionally, 175 samples have been collected from pregnant women, though none of these were found to be infected. Daily inspections and sample collections continue to ensure comprehensive surveillance and timely identification of any potential health risks.

In response to the outbreak of dengue, chikungunya, and Zika, the Medical Department has implemented several measures. As part of the "Dengue-Free PCMC (BEAT Dengue Campaign)," a campaign titled “Every Week, One Day, One Hour” was launched on September 5, 2024. This initiative includes efforts to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by cleaning municipal and private schools, anganwadis, and local areas. Awareness campaigns are being conducted through social media and the distribution of pamphlets to educate residents.

Residents of Pimpri Chinchwad are urged to seek medical attention immediately if they exhibit symptoms of fever or other insect-borne diseases.