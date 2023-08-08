Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Gears Up For 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh' Campaign |

Pimpri Chinchwad city is gearing up for the 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh' campaign, planned for significant public participation. Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate shared that following the central government's guidelines, the campaign will unfold from August 9 to 14, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 103rd edition of Mann Ki Baat on July 30 cited a unique idea to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. He announced the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign during the Amrit Mahotsav celebration. This campaign from August 9 to August 15 will honour and appreciate the martyred bravehearts.

Under the leadership of Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, a review meeting was held in Pimpri Municipal Corporation's main administrative building to discuss the implementation of the nationwide 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh' campaign, also known as 'Mitti Ko Naman, Viron Ko Vandan,' during the ongoing Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

Amrit Kalash Yatra

The meeting witnessed the presence of several officials, including Additional Commissioner Ulhas Jagtap, City Engineer Makarand Nikam among others.



The 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh' campaign aims to instil awareness, reverence, and understanding about our land, along with honouring the courageous heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. Under this campaign, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organised across the country.”



'Amrit Kalash Yatra' carrying soil in 7500 urns from every corner of the country will reach Delhi, the capital of the country. This journey will also carry with it saplings from different parts of the country. 'Amrit Vatika' will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7500 urns. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.



The Municipal Corporation will felicitate the families of personnel, freedom fighters, and veterans who have dedicated their lives to the country's security and freedom. Citizens will be encouraged to take a pledge, and the National Anthem singing and flag hoisting will be organized at a suitable city location as part of the program.